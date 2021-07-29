Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $17,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 34.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.47. ITOCHU Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that ITOCHU Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY).

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.