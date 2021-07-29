Credits Market Capitalization Hits $4.88 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $685,739.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.