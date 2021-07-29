DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DENTSPLY SIRONA saw growth in both Consumables and Technologies & Equipment in the first quarter of 2021, driven by a stronger-than-expected recovery in global dental demand. Its strategic buyouts of Byte and Datum Dental are major positives. Per the first-quarter 2021 earnings call, the company’s R&D has been increased substantially in 2021 and as per management this trend is likely to continue in the near future. A raised financial outlook for 2021 buoys optimism. A strong liquidity position is an added plus. The company’s results in the first quarter were better-than-expected. Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA outperformed its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company witnessed a decline in organic sales in its Technologies & Equipment segment during the quarter. Forex woes also pose a challenge to the company.”

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.17. 3,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,443. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $38,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $417,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 81,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.