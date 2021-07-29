Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Increases By 129.4%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

LRGE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,123 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 333.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 69,287 shares during the period.

