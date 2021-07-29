Barrington Research Comments on HealthStream, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $913.77 million, a PE ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $3,082,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HealthStream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

