SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $82.89. 1,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,828. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 584.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 102,554 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

