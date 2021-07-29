4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) Short Interest Up 132.1% in July

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the June 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,791,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CATV stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,630,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,970,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. 4Cable TV International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About 4Cable TV International

4Cable TV International, Inc is a manufacturer of outdoor transmission equipment for the cable and broadband industry. The company’s patent-pending innovations offer broadband, phone and digital and cable TV service providers with cost-effective solutions that maximize bandwidth, extend system penetration, and save energy.

