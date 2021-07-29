First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $49.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.