339 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after buying an additional 1,523,322 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 173,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $166.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

