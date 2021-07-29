Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $16,176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,826,000 after acquiring an additional 329,046 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 113,432 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SKY opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.17. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

