Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $81,000 in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSOS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,057,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 440,264 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,702,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,835,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,486,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of MSOS opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $55.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.