Colony Group LLC Sells 3,566 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,514 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

ORCL stock opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

