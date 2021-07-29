Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $98,000 Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -101.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

