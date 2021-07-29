Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $281 million-$286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.67 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.06.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,542. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.43, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $154.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.