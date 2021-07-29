Universal (UVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

Shares of NYSE UVV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.73. Universal has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $454,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

