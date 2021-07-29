B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after buying an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after buying an additional 1,596,982 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,374,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,146,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $91.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

