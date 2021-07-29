Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases New Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 8,391.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in OneSpan by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $320,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

OSPN opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

