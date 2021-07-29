B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 87.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after buying an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after buying an additional 1,292,971 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mattel by 30.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after buying an additional 1,211,014 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

