B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $2.53 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Twitter by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

