Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. On average, analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.59.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

