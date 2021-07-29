Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 218 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BARC. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 225.33 ($2.94).

LON:BARC traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 176.06 ($2.30). The stock had a trading volume of 17,914,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,201,938. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.21. The company has a market capitalization of £29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

