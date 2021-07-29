NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NBTB. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,332,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

