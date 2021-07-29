Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $24.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $24.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,034.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $26.93 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $24.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOOG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,724.04 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,538.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

