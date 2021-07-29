SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $94.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of SSNC opened at $75.00 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.55. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

