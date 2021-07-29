Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $7,591,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 57.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $2,779,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 96.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 525,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after acquiring an additional 257,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $32,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.90.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,301. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNDM opened at $104.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.26 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.95. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

