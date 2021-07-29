Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.81 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.