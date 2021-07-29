Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 160,098 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,272 shares of company stock worth $679,149. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

