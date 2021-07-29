4,529 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Acquired by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,049 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

BEPC opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

BEPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

