Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Makes New Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $188.21 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.13 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.51. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.17.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.