Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 8.3% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK opened at $170.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

