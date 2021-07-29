Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,564 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 122,544 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $56.72 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

