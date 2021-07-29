Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.95.

Cummins stock opened at $232.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.93 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

