Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.11 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13.
DELL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.
In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.