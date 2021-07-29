Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.11 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

