Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

