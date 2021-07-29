4,900 Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AZZ by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,211,000 after buying an additional 620,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE AZZ opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.23%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

