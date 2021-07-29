ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Holdings Lowered by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.