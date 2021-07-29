Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $345,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 232,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,334,000 after purchasing an additional 170,078 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR opened at $79.60 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.