W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Cut by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after purchasing an additional 69,858 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

