7,413 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.