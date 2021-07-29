Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,042 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,742.52.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,816.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,494.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,118.15 and a 12 month high of $1,841.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total transaction of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,398 shares of company stock valued at $43,641,993 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

