Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 234,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,659,000 after purchasing an additional 109,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 877,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,041,992.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $134,455.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $5,482,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $216.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.84. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

