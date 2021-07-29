Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 434 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

LMBS stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.70 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94.

