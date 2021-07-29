Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $198.58 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $114.77 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.91.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

