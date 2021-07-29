Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,830 Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5,698.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131,343 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,504,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter valued at $975,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter valued at $749,000.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

BLCN stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.