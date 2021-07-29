Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$47.00. The stock traded as high as C$38.32 and last traded at C$37.77, with a volume of 72881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.83.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCG. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.57.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6737095 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

