Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,006 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $897,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FMC by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,898,000 after buying an additional 113,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $106.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

