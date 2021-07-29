Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 160,430 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,027 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,430 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $144,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $286.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.29.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

