Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $4.34 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 162,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The AES by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

