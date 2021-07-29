Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 162,023 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 162,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The AES by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after buying an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,437,000 after buying an additional 680,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

The AES stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

