Papa John’s International (PZZA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Papa John’s International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.28. The stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $119.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

